Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Down 8%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 862,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 465,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.
About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.
