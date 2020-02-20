Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Shares Down 8%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.81, approximately 862,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 465,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RWLK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rewalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Rewalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rewalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Rewalk Robotics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 199.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 225,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 115,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rewalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rewalk Robotics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 226,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rewalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rewalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.