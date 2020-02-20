Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Novocure worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $9,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 16,223 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $1,558,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 643,242 shares in the company, valued at $61,776,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,060 shares of company stock worth $26,779,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,276. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.