Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.86 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Crane worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 251,843 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $15,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crane by 1,655.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,581 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Crane by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,435,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CR. Vertical Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Buckingham Research raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Crane stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.76. 3,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

