Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $6,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ CATY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.61. 53,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,738. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.28. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

