Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,305,000 after buying an additional 140,843 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after buying an additional 23,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

