Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of UniFirst worth $10,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,332,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 469.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 39.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $866,230. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.27. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,932. UniFirst Corp has a fifty-two week low of $134.16 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.12.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

