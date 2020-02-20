Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Macy’s worth $9,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in M. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 376,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

M traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,210,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,825. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

