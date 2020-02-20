Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,064 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Ralph Lauren worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Corp has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $133.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $144.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.37.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

