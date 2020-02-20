Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Ribbon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.24. 28,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Securities cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

