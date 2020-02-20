RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

NYSEARCA:RFCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

