Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of IPG Photonics worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.87. 476,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,142. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $113.67 and a 1 year high of $182.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.23.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

