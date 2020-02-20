Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $25.54 Million Holdings in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of FirstCash worth $25,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.32. 188,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,828. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.