Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 677,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

