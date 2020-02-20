Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Routemaster Capital Company Profile (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Routemaster Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Routemaster Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.