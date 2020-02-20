Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 11,145 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $92,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,443,000 after purchasing an additional 113,569 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,408,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,404,000 after purchasing an additional 171,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.49. 10,440,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,888,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

