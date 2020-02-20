Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,718 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in NVIDIA by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 121,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,344 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total value of $2,634,175.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,785 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.70. 20,211,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,295,551. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $315.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

