Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,652 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $75,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.70. 2,333,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.38 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day moving average is $172.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

