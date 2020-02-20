Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $45,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after buying an additional 1,616,051 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Linde by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 990,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,899. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $166.07 and a 52-week high of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Linde from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

