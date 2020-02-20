Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,900 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.4% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $195,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $4.10 on Thursday, hitting $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,920,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,858,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.50. The company has a market cap of $554.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TH Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

