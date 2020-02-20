Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $62.55 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Raytheon worth $62,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

RTN stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.44. 1,982,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

