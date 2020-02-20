Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $68.69 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $68,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,624 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $336.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,729. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of -280.23, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.