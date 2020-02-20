Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,025 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.43% of Agilent Technologies worth $113,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,970,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,470,816 in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,885. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.