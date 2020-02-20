Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $49,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.98. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.