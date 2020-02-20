Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of Meridian Bancorp worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8,524.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the third quarter worth $190,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $18.08. 5,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,826. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

