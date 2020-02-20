Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.37% of Baytex Energy worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baytex Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,752,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 927,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Baytex Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,071,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 49,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.73. Baytex Energy Corp has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTE. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

