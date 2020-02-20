Royce & Associates LP Has $2.44 Million Stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,880 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.15% of Zuora worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zuora by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 159,225 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 221,215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 423,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 90.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 89,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 1.85. Zuora Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.31 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.26% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 9,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 45,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $677,379.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 105,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,537 shares of company stock worth $842,766. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZUO. First Analysis began coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.