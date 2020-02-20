Royce & Associates LP Purchases 134,964 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.65% of Manitex International worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 390,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 143,414 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 54,803 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 961,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 25,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Manitex International Inc has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

