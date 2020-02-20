Royce & Associates LP Sells 279,600 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.06% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $11.81. 23,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $240.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.12.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

