Royce & Associates LP Sells 3,200 Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Novanta worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOVT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Novanta by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,763,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOVT. BidaskClub downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NOVT stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.91. 4,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,646. Novanta Inc has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,486,097.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $716,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,893 shares of company stock worth $37,327,381. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

