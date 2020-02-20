RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.11 for the period. RPT Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.07-1.11 EPS.

Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 960,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

