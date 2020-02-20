RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.11 for the period. RPT Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.07-1.11 EPS.
Shares of RPT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 960,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.75. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $15.18.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.
