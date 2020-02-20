RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “
RRD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 55,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,409. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.
RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
