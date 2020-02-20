RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RR Donnelley is a leading global provider of integrated multichannel marketing and business communications solutions. The company helps the customers communicate more efficiently and effectively as they use words and images to inform, educate, entertain and sell. In each of the businesses, the company uses the distinctive capabilities to manage and distribute words and images in ways that provide the greatest value to every customer. RR Donnelley offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to effectively create, manage, deliver and optimize their multichannel communications strategies. RR Donnelley’s innovative technologies enhance digital and print communications to deliver integrated messages across multiple media to highly targeted audiences at optimal times for clients in virtually every private and public sector. “

RRD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 55,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,409. RR Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 242.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 346,217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 366.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

