RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) shares fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.42, 1,547 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

