RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other RumbleON news, CFO Steven R. Berrard bought 200,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 316,000 shares of company stock worth $206,620 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 669.8% in the 4th quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,141,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,461 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RMBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 228,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,371. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

