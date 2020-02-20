Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 80,200 Shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of American Finance Trust worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Finance Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFIN. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,462. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.47. American Finance Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

