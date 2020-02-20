Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.46% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 30.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

