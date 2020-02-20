Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.84% of Montage Resources worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

MR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources Corp has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MR shares. TheStreet cut Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

