Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,787 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of P H Glatfelter worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 153,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 92.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,377 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 11.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 618,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in P H Glatfelter by 206.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $729.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. P H Glatfelter Co has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

