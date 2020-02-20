Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,159 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.77 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

