Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $639.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

