Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Trading 0.8% Higher

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.63 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.62 ($0.44), 330,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.61 ($0.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.77.

In other news, insider Ian Middlemas 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

