SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Shares Down 2.3%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.85, 3,038 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 343,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

