Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 388,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,376. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $75.62 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.