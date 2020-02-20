SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaChange International, Inc. develops, markets and supports products to manage, store and distribute digital video for television operators, broadcast and telecommunications companies. The company’s products utilize its proprietary distributed application software and standard industry components to automate the management and distribution of short- and long-form video streams including advertisements, movies, news updates and other video programming requiring precise, accurate and continuous execution. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.33. 144,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,754. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $160.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaChange International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 349,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 248,643 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 282,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 86,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

