Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.14 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Sunday, February 9th.

SHIP opened at $0.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

