Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Up 6.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, 291,983 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 270,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 13.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

