Sears Canada (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) Trading Up 84.6%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Sears Canada (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ) (TSE:SCC)’s share price was up 84.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 5,142 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 127,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Sears Canada (OTCMKTS:SRSCQ)

Sears Canada Inc operates as a multi-format retailer in Canada. The company operates department stores that offer various merchandise, including women's, men's, and children's apparel, as well as nursery products, cosmetics, jewelry, footwear, and accessories; and home furnishings and mattresses, home décor, lawn and garden, hardware, leisure, seasonal products, toys, floorcare, sewing, and various appliances.

