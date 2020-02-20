Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 52,100 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,113,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $138,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610,560 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

