Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

KRC stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $87.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,361. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.96. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $220.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.