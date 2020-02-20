Securian Asset Management Inc Has $16.69 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 414.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 326,394 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 71,807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.76. 545,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,370. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

