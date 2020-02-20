Securian Asset Management Inc Has $22.77 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,227,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,880 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,732,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,103,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,070,000 after purchasing an additional 248,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,772,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 10,585,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,406. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

